The Crown e Line Of Duty lideram indicações na premiação da britânica

Premiação acontece no dia 13 de maio

04/04/2018 12:38h

A Academia Britânica de Artes da Televisão e Cinema divulgou a lista de indicados ao BAFTA 2018, que premia os maiores nomes da televisão britânica e mundial como The Crown, Black Mirror  e mais. Veja a lista completa:

Foto: Reprodução/Netflix

Melhor série de drama

  • Line Of Duty 
  • Peaky Blinders
  • The Crown
  • The End Of The F***Ing World

Melhor ator principal 

  • Jack Rowan - Born To Kill
  • Joe Cole - Hang The Dj  - Black Mirror
  • Sean Bean Broken
  • Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III

Melhor atriz principal

  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Molly Windsor - Three Girls
  • Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
  • Thandie Newton - Line Of Duty

Melhor programa de entretenimento

  • Murder In Successville 
  • Taskmaster 
  • The Last Leg
  • Would I Lie To You? 

Melhor performance em entretenimento

  • Adam Hills - The Last Leg
  • Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
  • Michael Mcintyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
  • Sandi Toksvig QI – QI Ltd

Melhor programa de entretenimento

  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Britain’s Got Talent 
  • Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show 
  • The Voice UK 

Melhor série baseada em fatos

  • Ambulance 
  • Catching A Killer
  • Drugsland 
  • Hospital 

Melhor atuação feminina em um programa de comédia

  • Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
  • Daisy May Cooper - This Country
  • Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe
  • Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share

Melhor série não-britânica

  • Big Little Lies
  • Standard
  • Feud: Bette And Joan
  • The Handmaid’s Tale 
  • The Vietnam War 

Melhor atuação masculina em um programa de comédia

  • Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing 
  • Rob Brydon - The Trip To Spain
  • Samson Kayo - Famalam 
  • Toby Jones - Detectorists 

Melhor minissérie

  • Howards End 
  • The Moorside
  • The State
  • Three Girls

Melhor comédia roteirizada

  • Catastrophe
  • Chewing Gum 
  • This Country 
  • Timewasters

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Adrian Dunbar - Line Of Duty
  • Anupam Kher - The Boy With The Topknot 
  • Brían F. O’byrne - Little Boy Blue
  • Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Anna Friel - Broken
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch 
  • Liv Hill - Three Girls
  • Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Momento mais memorável

  • Blue Planet II - O luto da mãe baleia
  • Doctor Who - A revelação do 13º Doutor
  • Game Of Thrones - Viserion é morto 
  • Line Of Duty - A escapada arriscada de Huntley
  • Love Island - Stormzy faz aparição surpresa
  • One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande canta ‘One Last Time’ 

A premiação acontecerá no dia 13 de maio.

Fonte: Omelete

Wellington discute segurança pública e dívida estadual com presidente da Câmara

reconstrução

comercial

da Aeronáutica

