The Crown e Line Of Duty lideram indicações na premiação da britânica
Premiação acontece no dia 13 de maio
04/04/2018 12:38h
A Academia Britânica de Artes da Televisão e Cinema divulgou a lista de indicados ao BAFTA 2018, que premia os maiores nomes da televisão britânica e mundial como The Crown, Black Mirror e mais. Veja a lista completa:
Foto: Reprodução/Netflix
Melhor série de drama
- Line Of Duty
- Peaky Blinders
- The Crown
- The End Of The F***Ing World
Melhor ator principal
- Jack Rowan - Born To Kill
- Joe Cole - Hang The Dj - Black Mirror
- Sean Bean Broken
- Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III
Melhor atriz principal
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Molly Windsor - Three Girls
- Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
- Thandie Newton - Line Of Duty
Melhor programa de entretenimento
- Murder In Successville
- Taskmaster
- The Last Leg
- Would I Lie To You?
Melhor performance em entretenimento
- Adam Hills - The Last Leg
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Michael Mcintyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
- Sandi Toksvig QI – QI Ltd
Melhor programa de entretenimento
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
- The Voice UK
Melhor série baseada em fatos
- Ambulance
- Catching A Killer
- Drugsland
- Hospital
Melhor atuação feminina em um programa de comédia
- Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
- Daisy May Cooper - This Country
- Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe
- Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share
Melhor série não-britânica
- Big Little Lies
- Standard
- Feud: Bette And Joan
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Vietnam War
Melhor atuação masculina em um programa de comédia
- Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
- Rob Brydon - The Trip To Spain
- Samson Kayo - Famalam
- Toby Jones - Detectorists
Melhor minissérie
- Howards End
- The Moorside
- The State
- Three Girls
Melhor comédia roteirizada
- Catastrophe
- Chewing Gum
- This Country
- Timewasters
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Adrian Dunbar - Line Of Duty
- Anupam Kher - The Boy With The Topknot
- Brían F. O’byrne - Little Boy Blue
- Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Anna Friel - Broken
- Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
- Liv Hill - Three Girls
- Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Momento mais memorável
- Blue Planet II - O luto da mãe baleia
- Doctor Who - A revelação do 13º Doutor
- Game Of Thrones - Viserion é morto
- Line Of Duty - A escapada arriscada de Huntley
- Love Island - Stormzy faz aparição surpresa
- One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande canta ‘One Last Time’
A premiação acontecerá no dia 13 de maio.Fonte: Omelete