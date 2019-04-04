Cardi B. lidera indicações para o Billboard Music Awards; Confira
Cardi B soma 21 indicações; Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Post Malone e Ed Sheeran também foram citados na lista.
O Billboard Music Awards anunciou a lista de indicados ao prêmio em 2019 nesta quinta-feira (4). A rapper Cardi B lidera com 21 indicações em 18 categorias. Em seguida, Drake e Post Malone têm 17 indicações cada. A premiação acontece em Las Vegas, nos Estados Unidos, no dia 1º de maio. O evento será apresentado por Kelly Clarkson.
Foto: Reprodução
Melhor artista
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Revelação
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Melhor artista masculino
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
Melhor artista feminino
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Melhor duo ou grupo
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Melhor artista na Billboard 200
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Melhor artista no Hot 100
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Melhor desempenho em streaming
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Melhor desempenho em vendas
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Melhor desempenho em rádio
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Melhor artista social
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Melhor turnê
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Melhor artista R&B
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Melhor artista R&B masculino
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Melhor artista R&B feminino
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Melhor turnê R&B
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Melhor rapper
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor rapper masculino
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Melhor rapper feminono
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Melhor turnê de rap
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Melhor artista country
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Melhor cantor country masculino
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Melhor cantor country feminino
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Melhor duo ou grupo country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Melhor turnê country
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Melhor artista rock
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Melhor turnê de rock
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Melhor artista latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Melhor artista eletrônico
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Melhor artista cristão
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Melhor artista gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
Álbum Top Billboard 200
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTentacion “?”
Melhor trilha sonora
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Greatest Showman”
Melhor álbum de R&B
Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
Khalid “American Teen”
The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTentacion “17”
Melhor álbum de rap
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTentacion “?”
Melhor álbum de country
Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”
Melhor álbum de rock
Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons “Origins”
Mumford & Sons “Delta”
Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”
Twenty One Pilots “Trench”
Melhor álbum latino
Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
J Balvin “Vibras”
Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna “Aura”
Melhor álbum de eletrônico
Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
David Guetta “7”
Kygo “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”
Melhor álbum cristão
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”
For King & Country “Burn The Ships”
Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Melhor álbum gospel
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”
Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”
Música Top Hot 100
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Música com melhor desempenho em streaming
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Clipe com melhor desempenho em streaming
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Música com melhor desempenho em vendas
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Halsey “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Música com melhor desempenho nas rádios
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Melhor colaboração
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”
Melhor música R&B
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai “Trip”
Khalid “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”
Melhor rap
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Melhor música country
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay “Speechless”
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Melhor rock
Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons “Natural”
Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
Lovelytheband “broken”
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
Melhor música latina
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
Daddy Yankee “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”
Melhor eletrônico
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Melhor música cristã
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “You Say”
For King & Country “joy.”
Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells “Known”
Melhor música gospel
Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson "A Great Work"