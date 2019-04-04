Cardi B. lidera indicações para o Billboard Music Awards; Confira

O Billboard Music Awards anunciou a lista de indicados ao prêmio em 2019 nesta quinta-feira (4). A rapper Cardi B lidera com 21 indicações em 18 categorias. Em seguida, Drake e Post Malone têm 17 indicações cada. A premiação acontece em Las Vegas, nos Estados Unidos, no dia 1º de maio. O evento será apresentado por Kelly Clarkson.



Foto: Reprodução

Melhor artista

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Revelação

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Melhor artista masculino

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Melhor artista feminino

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Melhor duo ou grupo

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Melhor artista na Billboard 200

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Melhor artista no Hot 100

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Melhor desempenho em streaming

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Melhor desempenho em vendas

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Melhor desempenho em rádio

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Melhor artista social

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Melhor turnê

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Melhor artista R&B

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Melhor artista R&B masculino

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Melhor artista R&B feminino

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Melhor turnê R&B

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Melhor rapper

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Melhor rapper masculino

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Melhor rapper feminono

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Melhor turnê de rap

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Melhor artista country

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Melhor cantor country masculino

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Melhor cantor country feminino

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Melhor duo ou grupo country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Melhor turnê country

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Melhor artista rock

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Melhor turnê de rock

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Melhor artista latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Melhor artista eletrônico

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Melhor artista cristão

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Melhor artista gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Álbum Top Billboard 200

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Melhor trilha sonora

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman”

Melhor álbum de R&B

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTentacion “17”

Melhor álbum de rap

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Melhor álbum de country

Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Melhor álbum de rock

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”

Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Melhor álbum latino

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura”

Melhor álbum de eletrônico

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

Melhor álbum cristão

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Melhor álbum gospel

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

Música Top Hot 100

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Música com melhor desempenho em streaming

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Clipe com melhor desempenho em streaming

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Música com melhor desempenho em vendas

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Música com melhor desempenho nas rádios

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Melhor colaboração

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Melhor música R&B

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai “Trip”

Khalid “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Melhor rap

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Melhor música country

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Melhor rock

Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband “broken”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Melhor música latina

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”

Melhor eletrônico

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Melhor música cristã

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say”

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Melhor música gospel

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

Quem